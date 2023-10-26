Oakville Ghosts Walks

to

Oakville Historical Society 110 King Street, Oakville, Ontario

by

Enjoy a family-oriented, eerie walk into 1850s Olde Oakville. Be led by the ghost of a mayor, a merchant, a Chisholm relative, or someone else. Each ghost shares their life and you while meeting other characters and hearing ghost stories. Each walk is about an hour. Two walks a night + refreshments. 

Recurring Event, currently planned for:

Wednesday, October 11 to Saturday, October 14

Monday, October 16 to Saturday, October 21

Monday, October 23 to Saturday, October 28

Info

Oakville Historical Society 110 King Street, Oakville, Ontario
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Ghosts Walks - 2023-10-28 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Ghosts Walks - 2023-10-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Ghosts Walks - 2023-10-28 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Ghosts Walks - 2023-10-28 18:30:00 ical