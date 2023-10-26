Oakville Ghosts Walks
Oakville Historical Society 110 King Street, Oakville, Ontario
Enjoy a family-oriented, eerie walk into 1850s Olde Oakville. Be led by the ghost of a mayor, a merchant, a Chisholm relative, or someone else. Each ghost shares their life and you while meeting other characters and hearing ghost stories. Each walk is about an hour. Two walks a night + refreshments.
Recurring Event, currently planned for:
Wednesday, October 11 to Saturday, October 14
Monday, October 16 to Saturday, October 21
Monday, October 23 to Saturday, October 28