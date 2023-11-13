Oakville Historical Society Speaker's Meeting
St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario
Alan Norton, while not a genealogy expert, has extensively researched, over the last 50 years, multiple branches of his family's history. Not only will he share some of the fascinating stories and pictures he uncovered about his family tree, but he will also share some of his learnings for those of you who might also be interested in tracing your own family history. You won't want to miss this great OHS Speakers Night event.