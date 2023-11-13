Oakville Historical Society Speaker's Meeting

to

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario

Alan Norton, while not a genealogy expert, has extensively researched, over the last 50 years, multiple branches of his family's history. Not only will he share some of the fascinating stories and pictures he uncovered about his family tree, but he will also share some of his learnings for those of you who might also be interested in tracing your own family history. You won't want to miss this great OHS Speakers Night event.

Info

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Historical Society Speaker's Meeting - 2023-11-13 19:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Historical Society Speaker's Meeting - 2023-11-13 19:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Historical Society Speaker's Meeting - 2023-11-13 19:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Historical Society Speaker's Meeting - 2023-11-13 19:15:00 ical