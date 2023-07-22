Oakville Historical Society Yard Sale

Drop off donations at the office on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons between 1 - 4 pm. If you need to arrange an alternate time or would like to volunteer the day of the sale, email Brenda at chisholm_brenda@hotmail.com.

This is a major societal fundraiser and a lot of fun!

​The Yard Sale is a significant fundraiser for the Oakville Historical Society. Join in the fun as a buyer and volunteer.​

Please donate items for the Yard Sale.

The following is guidance for the items wanted.

Paintings,

jewelry,

collectibles,

linens, or h

housewares.

Books of Oakville historical significance are wanted.

All other books can be picked up at secondlifebooks.net.

Unfortunately, we cannot accept articles of clothing and magazines.

Here is a link to Halton organizations that will take items unsuitable for the Oakville Historical Society.

Smaller furniture items, such as chairs and tables, can be easily moved by one or two ordinary people.

Sorry, large pieces of furniture are too much for us to handle. My Furniture Bank gives charitable tax receipts.

We would love to see you at this fun event! This is a fundraiser to help with all our programs – for example:

Digitization ProjectCollection,

Conservation costs

Exhibits, Displays,

Thomas House Upkeep

Program equipment and supplies

Library Purchases & Expenses

Rain Date Sunday, July 23, 1 pm - 4 pm.