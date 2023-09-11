Oakville Horticultural Society monthly meeting

The society aims to further the knowledge of Horticulture, stimulating an interest in gardening in our community’s youth and encouraging the beautification of both public and private properties since 1957.

Partnering with Oakville’s conservation groups, the society also seeks to protect plant diversity in our community’s forest and wetland areas.

We meet on the second Monday of the month,

September through June at 7:30 pm.

C.K. Nicoll Hall (Knox Presbyterian Church), 89 Dunn St., Oakville. (Parking on Robinson.)

also on Zoom – Details will be sent to members before the meeting.

Guests are welcome in-person and also on Zoom. Please email info.ohs@oakvillehort.org to get the Zoom meeting details.