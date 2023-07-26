Oakville Improv returns for a night of improv and sketch comedy at our local fave The Moonshine Cafe.

We'll start with two hot improv sets by our local performers and then after the break, we welcome back "Gary Pearson Presents" curated by Gary Pearson, who invites an open mic for breaking in monologues/sketches/comedy songs and then finishes up with veteran improv friends for a fab jam set.

Show begins at 8 p.m.

Cover: $10 includes HST.