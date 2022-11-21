Oakville’s Inaugural Council Meeting and reception

Residents are invited to attend a public reception and inaugural meeting for Oakville’s newly elected Town Council on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Agenda

Public Reception - meet and greet with Council Members

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.South Atrium, Oakville Town Hall, 1225 Trafalgar RoadLight refreshments served.

Inaugural Meeting - swearing-in of Council Members and official meeting

6:30 p.m. Council Chamber, Oakville Town Hall, 1225 Trafalgar Road

Pre-registration is not required. Parking and accessible seating is available at Town Hall.

The Inaugural Meeting will also be live streamed on the town’s YouTube channel.

Members of the 2022-2026 Term of Council

· Rob Burton, Mayor

· Sean O'Meara, Ward 1 Town and Regional Councillor

· Jonathan McNeice, Ward 1 Town Councillor

· Cathy Duddeck, Ward 2 Town and Regional Councillor

· Ray Chisholm, Ward 2 Town Councillor

· Janet Haslett-Theall, Ward 3 Town and Regional Councillor

· Dave Gittings, Ward 3 Town Councillor

· Allan Elgar, Ward 4 Town and Regional Councillor

· Peter Longo, Ward 4 Town Councillor

· Jeff Knoll, Ward 5 Town and Regional Councillor

· Marc Grant, Ward 5 Town Councillor

· Tom Adams, Ward 6 Town and Regional Councillor

· Natalia Lishchyna, Ward 6 Town Councillor

· Nav Nanda, Ward 7 Town and Regional Councillor

· Scott Xie, Ward 7 Town Councillor