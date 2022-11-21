Oakville’s Inaugural Council Meeting and reception

Town Hall 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario

Residents are invited to attend a public reception and inaugural meeting for Oakville’s newly elected Town Council on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Agenda

Public Reception - meet and greet with Council Members

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.South Atrium, Oakville Town Hall, 1225 Trafalgar RoadLight refreshments served. 

Inaugural Meeting - swearing-in of Council Members and official meeting

6:30 p.m. Council Chamber, Oakville Town Hall, 1225 Trafalgar Road

Pre-registration is not required. Parking and accessible seating is available at Town Hall. 

The Inaugural Meeting will also be live streamed on the town’s YouTube channel.

Members of the 2022-2026 Term of Council 

·       Rob Burton, Mayor

·       Sean O'MearaWard 1 Town and Regional Councillor

·       Jonathan McNeiceWard 1 Town Councillor

·       Cathy DuddeckWard 2 Town and Regional Councillor

·       Ray ChisholmWard 2 Town Councillor

·       Janet Haslett-TheallWard 3 Town and Regional Councillor

·       Dave GittingsWard 3 Town Councillor

·       Allan ElgarWard 4 Town and Regional Councillor

·       Peter LongoWard 4 Town Councillor

·       Jeff KnollWard 5 Town and Regional Councillor

·       Marc GrantWard 5 Town Councillor

·       Tom AdamsWard 6 Town and Regional Councillor

·       Natalia LishchynaWard 6 Town Councillor

·       Nav NandaWard 7 Town and Regional Councillor

·       Scott XieWard 7 Town Councillor

