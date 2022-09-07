Oakville Lifestyle Fall Home Show

Glen Abbey Community Centre 1415 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3G2

Mark your calendar for September 9, 10, 11 and plan to take in the 19th annual Oakville Lifestyle Fall Home Show at the Glen Abbey Community Centre, 1415 Third Line just north of the QEW!

Show hours are Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5. at the door with lots of free parking. Seniors are FREE all day Friday.

See you there!

