Oakville Literary Cafe hosts John Portelli

Join us for an hour of literary readings on Saturday, November 20th, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm on Zoom, via The Oakville Public Library. Please check this link for free registration and Zoom details: 

https://attend.opl.on.ca/event/5468261

Our feature reader will be John Portelli. 

John P. Portelli is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Social Justice Education, OISE, University of Toronto. He has authored, co-authored and co-edited 22 books, including four bilingual collections of poetry, a collection of poems translated into Greek (The Loves of Yesterday, Athens: Oropodo, 2020), two collections of short stories (one of which is available in English: Everyday Encounters, Burlington, ON: Word and Deed, 2019), and a novel (Kulħadd barra Fajża, Malta: Horizons, 2018, also available in English, Everyone but Fajza, Word and Deed, and Horizons, 2021). His latest collection of poetry is entitled Dar-Riħ Malizzjuż (Malta: Horizons, 2021). Webpage: www.johnpportelli.com

Please let me know if you will be sharing some poems at our open mic. Each guest will have time to share three poems or one page of prose. 

