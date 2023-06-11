Oakville Mayor's Historical Picnic

Lakeside Park Navy &amp; Front, Oakville, Ontario

After four long years, the Oakville Mayor’s Historical Picnic is back! Everyone is invited to join us.

Enjoy an afternoon of music and activities. There will be lots of fun things to do –

  • children’s games,
  • clowns,
  • face painting,
  • displays,
  • balloons, and a
  • stilt walker.

New this year... a model train set up. Entertainment for the whole family -includes musicians and dancers!

Bring a picnic lunch and lawn chair and enjoy an exciting afternoon in a beautiful setting! 

We look forward to seeing you there!

Lakeside Park

