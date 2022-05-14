Oakville Museum Coach House celebration

Celebrate Oakville’s history on Saturday, May 14, at the official grand opening of the newly restored Oakville Museum Coach House. It is located on the grounds of the Erchless Estate at the foot of Navy Street from 1 to 4 p.m. in Old Oakville.

Residents can tour the town’s newest venue for the museum and community programming and learn about its fascinating history.

The celebration will also feature a horse and carriage photo opportunity, family-friendly Edwardian-era games, treats, live entertainment, and the new exhibit Matter of Material on the grounds of Erchless Estate. Official remarks will begin at 1 p.m.

A reminder to continue following public health guidance to protect yourself and others, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and/or getting your booster shot, staying home if you are sick, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently. Halton Region Public Health strongly recommends that Halton residents continue wearing high-quality masks in indoor settings where physical distancing may be challenging.