Oakville Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides

× Expand Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides

In a non-COVID year, the Oakville Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides would be held in-person, but due to COVID, the event has gone virtual. During these difficult times, Dog Guides Canada needs support from the public in order to continue to provide life-changing dogs. During the month of May, the foundation is hosting the Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides, an event that relies on Canadians to join and donate to create awareness and fundraise for the organization that receives zero government funding. With each Dog Guide team costing approximately $35,000, LFCDG needs all the help they can get. The event has no registration fee thanks to its national sponsor, Pet Valu. Those interested in participating can do so by visiting www.walkfordogguides.com