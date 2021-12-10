Oakville PFFA Drive-Thru Toy Drive Event
Coronation Park 1426 Lakeshore Rd West, Oakville, Ontario
For a second year, the Oakville PFFA has partnered with the Town of Oakville to host the drive-thru donation event at Coronation Park on Friday, December 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oakville residents are encouraged to bring a gift card, unwrapped toy, and/or non-perishable food donation item to the event, which will feature a holiday light display, Santa waving from his sleigh, and other festive guests.
This event is drive-thru-only, and for safety, pedestrians will not be permitted to walk through the toy drive event. Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Vehicles will not be allowed to stop in the drive-thru route except to drop off letters to Santa and/or make their toy or food donation. If you do not have access to a vehicle, please email [email protected] by Friday, December 3 at 4 p.m. to request accessible accommodation.
Other ways to donate:
Can’t make it to the event on December 10? Between November 25 to December 19, 2021, the Oakville PFFA accepts gift cards, toys, non-perishable food items and monetary donations.
Check out the following donation options available:
Drop off a gift card, physical gift or non-perishable food item at:
- Oakville Public Library branches: Central, Clearview, Woodside, White Oaks, Glen Abbey, Iroquois Ridge
- Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre
- Sixteen Mile Sports Complex
- River Oaks Community Centre
- Trafalgar Park Community Centre
- Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre
- Town of Oakville Town Hall
Please remember that Proof of Vaccination is required to enter recreation and culture facilities and Town Hall.
Order items from any retailer online and have them shipped to our receiving point:
Re: Toy Drive
Budd’s Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
410 S Service Road West
Oakville, ON
L6K 2H4
Donate by sending an e-Transfer
Send to [email protected]
Autodeposit is enabled. No password is required.
Donate by mailing gift cards, or cheques addressed to:
Oakville PFFA Toy Drive
Oakville Fire Station 7
2010 Joshua’s Creek Drive
Oakville Ontario
L6H 6E5
(Please make cheques payable to “Oakville PFFA Toy Drive”)