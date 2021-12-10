Oakville PFFA Drive-Thru Toy Drive Event

For a second year, the Oakville PFFA has partnered with the Town of Oakville to host the drive-thru donation event at Coronation Park on Friday, December 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Oakville residents are encouraged to bring a gift card, unwrapped toy, and/or non-perishable food donation item to the event, which will feature a holiday light display, Santa waving from his sleigh, and other festive guests.

This event is drive-thru-only, and for safety, pedestrians will not be permitted to walk through the toy drive event. Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Vehicles will not be allowed to stop in the drive-thru route except to drop off letters to Santa and/or make their toy or food donation. If you do not have access to a vehicle, please email [email protected] by Friday, December 3 at 4 p.m. to request accessible accommodation.

Other ways to donate:

Can’t make it to the event on December 10? Between November 25 to December 19, 2021, the Oakville PFFA accepts gift cards, toys, non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

Check out the following donation options available:

Drop off a gift card, physical gift or non-perishable food item at:

Oakville Public Library branches: Central, Clearview, Woodside, White Oaks, Glen Abbey, Iroquois Ridge

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

River Oaks Community Centre

Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre

Town of Oakville Town Hall

Please remember that Proof of Vaccination is required to enter recreation and culture facilities and Town Hall.

Order items from any retailer online and have them shipped to our receiving point:

Re: Toy Drive

Budd’s Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

410 S Service Road West

Oakville, ON

L6K 2H4

Donate by sending an e-Transfer

Send to [email protected]

Autodeposit is enabled. No password is required.

Donate by mailing gift cards, or cheques addressed to:

Oakville PFFA Toy Drive

Oakville Fire Station 7

2010 Joshua’s Creek Drive

Oakville Ontario

L6H 6E5

(Please make cheques payable to “Oakville PFFA Toy Drive”)