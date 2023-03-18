The Oakville Players' Storage Content Sale
to
SmartStop Self Storage 480 S Service Rd W, Oakville, Ontario L6K 2H4
Oakville theatre group is purging the contents of a large storage unit. Funds raised selling items will be used offset the costs of clearing out of the storage unit, truck rental and disposal fees.
The aim is to avoid shipping the items to a landfill site and instead give our goodies new homes!
Items include risers, stairs, flats, building materials, set decor furniture and more
PICK-UP DATES:
• SATURDAY MARCH 18 (9 am - 4 pm)
• SUNDAY MARCH 19 (9 am - 2 pm)
Check out our online storefront for the list of items. Option to hole and pre-pay available. (https://sale.oakvilleplayers.ca/)