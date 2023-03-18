The Oakville Players' Storage Content Sale

Oakville theatre group is purging the contents of a large storage unit. Funds raised selling items will be used offset the costs of clearing out of the storage unit, truck rental and disposal fees.

The aim is to avoid shipping the items to a landfill site and instead give our goodies new homes!

Items include risers, stairs, flats, building materials, set decor furniture and more

PICK-UP DATES:

• SATURDAY MARCH 18 (9 am - 4 pm)

• SUNDAY MARCH 19 (9 am - 2 pm)

Check out our online storefront for the list of items. Option to hole and pre-pay available. (https://sale.oakvilleplayers.ca/)