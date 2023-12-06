× Expand Gary O'Neill Gary O'Neill will be the main speaker for the Oakville Prayer Breakfast on December 6, 2023.

The Oakville Prayer Breakfast is organized by a group of volunteers who are passionate about their faith and who facilitate the coming together of like-minded people to pray about the greater needs of the community in which we live. The Oakville Prayer Breakfast provides an opportunity for people in our community to introduce friends, family, and colleagues to their faith in Christ.

We meet in December over breakfast at the Oakville Conference Center to hear an inspirational speaker who is living out his/her faith in the workplace and the community. The programme is at 6:30am over by 9:00am so people can get to work and proceed with their days, refreshed and renewed.

This year's speaker is Gary O'Neill who has been the Executive Director of Kerr Street Mission (KSM) since January of 2013. During his tenure, Kerr Street Mission has become a leader and innovator in Oakville. KSM’s Food programming, Children programming and Neighbour Care Network are best-in-class programs that make a difference for low-income and at-risk members of our community.

Prior to his time at KSM, Gary had the privilege of working for Fortune 500 companies renowned for their people development. He is an experienced leader whose passion for helping people has led him to positions focused on performance improvement, training and development, and leadership excellence. His strategic thinking, creativity and practical insights have been keys to his success in the pharmaceutical industry and at KSM.

Gary, his wife and 3 children are long-time residents of Oakville and have been active participants within the community in church, amateur sports and schools.

Music will be led by Colleen Reinders and Grace Moes.