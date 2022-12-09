Oakville Professional Firefighters Association Toy Drive

Tyler Collins

The ever-popular Toy Drive is returning this year as the Oakville Professional Firefighters Association (OPFFA) host a special drive-thru event at Coronation Park on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. All donations will be distributed directly to local families, institutions and community agencies supporting children and youth in need.

Families are invited to drive through the park, enjoy the festive lights, drop off a gift card or toy donation, and wave or deliver a letter to Santa. Along with Santa, the drive-thru event will feature other special guests, including the Oakville Fire Safety team and Sparky the Fire Dog.

Unable to attend the toy drive? The OPFFA will be accepting gift cards, toys, and non-perishable food donations between November 25 and December 18 at several locations across town, including Town Hall, fire stations, and select recreation and culture facilities and retail locations. For more details, visit the Oakville PFFA Toy Drive page.

The Coronation Park tree light installations will be up until the end of winter.