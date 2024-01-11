× Expand Eventbrite

The Oakville Psychic Medium Fair is a unique and engaging experience, inviting attendees with a $5 entrance fee valid for both days, while children and youth enjoy complimentary admission. Early birds stand a chance to receive one of 33 daily entry gifts.

The event features a separate Saturday 7:30 pm live audience with mediumship, recommended for those over 18. Guests can also enjoy a complimentary Tea & Tisane Bar by necessitea, providing an opportunity to explore new winter health brews.

The fair will showcase various mystical practices such as astrology, aura readings, tarot, mediumship, oracle readings, palm reading, and tea leaf readings. In addition to these spiritual experiences, attendees can explore holistic handmade products, including jewelry, gemstones, sage, smudging supplies, and more.