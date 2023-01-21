Oakville Rangers Winter Classic Tournament

Oakville Rangers

With 300 hockey teams competing at the Oakville Ranger's Winter Classic, every arena in Oakville and some beyond our borders will be in full use during the weekend. However, the tournament's headquarters will be at the Sixteen Mile Creek Sports Complex.

The player range from U9 to U16 comprised of all levels of rep hockey (AAA, AA, A, AE/BB).

It is expected to attract up to 15,000 players and visitors.