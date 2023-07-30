Oakville Ribfest Live - 2023

× Expand Mashaal Effendi Family Ribfest

Annual Oakville Family Ribfest 2023 is on and in person at the beautiful Sheridan College campus on Trafalgar Road, with more ribs, more music, more things to see and do, more fun for the kids, more sweet treats, and more enjoyment with friends and family all weekend long.

Oakville Family Ribfest is a fundraiser for the town's vital organizations co-ordinated by members of the Rotary Club of Oakville, Knights of Columbus, and the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar.