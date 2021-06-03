× Expand Oakville Hospital Foundation Get your adventure pack today: oakvillesown.com

Oakville's Own: The Expedition

Adventure Awaits! The Expedition is a one-of-a-kind virtual adventure around the world in support of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. It's on June 3, 2021 at 7:30PM from the comfort of your own home.

Top Things to Know About the Event:

FINE DINING AT HOME: Savour an exquisite three-course dinner for two provided by Oliver & Bonacini. Your adventure pack also comes with wine and a cocktail making kit including barware.

TRAVEL THE WORLD: Explore four exciting destinations around the world, all with their own unique activities and components needed to experience each stop along the way.

GET BIDDING: There’s something for everyone with our exciting online auction. Bid right from your phone using the latest auction technology

IMPACT: Funds raised will support OTMH’s ever-evolving cancer program.

DONT MISS OUT: Purchase your adventure pack at www.oakvillesown.com. Adventure packs will be delivered right to your front door.