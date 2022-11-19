Oakville's Santa Claus Parade 2022

× Expand Janet Bedford Santa

Santa to launch holiday season as parade returns to Oakville this November!

Mark your calendar! Santa Claus is landing his sleigh in Oakville for this year’s in-person parade on Saturday, November 19, beginning at 9 a.m. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s something to be jolly about!

After taking the free Santa shuttle, Oakville residents can get their spot along the parade route to take in the sights and sounds of the creative floats. This year’s parade theme will be Christmas Around the World to recognize holiday traditions from all cultures and countries.

Coordinated in association with the Town of Oakville, this event is rain or shine.