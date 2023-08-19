Oakville Soccer Club Community Celebration

× Expand Oakville Soccer Club One of OSC's OPDL teams huddling up before their match at the 2022 Community Celebration. Another OPDL game will be taking place on the 19th.

Join OSC for the Club’s Annual Community Celebration on Saturday, August 19th!

The event will take place outdoors at the Pine Glen Soccer Centre (1520 Pine Glen Road, Oakville, ON), from 10:00a.m. – 3:00p.m..

Attendees can stop by at anytime throughout the event and enjoy lots of great activities, games and giveaways including:

-Bouncy Castle Obstacle Course

-Free Face Painting and Air Brush Tattoo Artist

-Family friendly games and competitions (Ex. one-legged races, accuracy shooting, soccer golf)

-Showcase games with OSC’s Competitive Program

-OPDL Match

-250 Free BBQ Items starting at 11:30a.m. (first come, first served – limit of one per attendee)

-BBQ from our friends at M & M Food Market (2163 Sixth Line, Oakville, ON L6H 3N7) starting at 11:30a.m. and running through the event with delicious items for purchase

-Ice Cream available for purchase throughout the day from our friends at L.A. Vibes

-300 Free Youth T-shirts starting at 1:00p.m. (first come, first served for Youth Sizes only – limit of one per attendee)

-Tons of OSC Swag giveaways all day

-Pop-up shop for a limited time OSC “Colour Rush” Apparel Series – available for purchase

-Community and Club Partner Activations

Keep posted on OSC’s social media channels for more information leading up to the event.

See you there, Oakville!!