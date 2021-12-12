Oakville Symphony Family Christmas Concert

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Join the Oakville Symphony for its beloved holiday tradition as we spread cheer with an afternoon of family favourites, movie magic and Christmas classics. Bring the family for a toe-tapping, hand-clapping afternoon filled with comfort and joy! The orchestra will be led by Colin Clarke, Conductor of the Oakville Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Christmas, Live Music
905 815-2021
