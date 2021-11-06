Oakville Symphony, with guest conductor Martin MacDonald

Oakville's largest orchestra is excited to return to live performances for the 2021-2022 season.

Our opening program is a delightful array of sparkling and energizing works carefully curated to highlight the wonderful musicians in our orchestra. With brilliant and evocative brass fanfares by Copland and Dukas, an early string symphony by an immensely talented young Mendelssohn, young Canadian composer Jordan Pal’s roller coaster On the Double overture, and an enchanting symphony for winds full of melodic charm and wit.

Outstanding pianist Kara Huber joins the Symphony in Mozart’s magnificent Piano Concerto #25, a towering pillar in the concerto genre and among Mozart’s greatest works. A grand opening to a season of musical delights.

This concert will also be live streamed. In-person and livestream tickets available from the Oakville Centre box office. 905 815-2021