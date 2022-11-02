Oakville Symphony: Haydn Symphony No. 104

× Expand Oakville Symphony OS logo option 3 REV_clr

Oakville Symphony opens their new season with a concert featuring new Canadian work and Haydn's last symphony - no. 104.

"Join us as the Oakville Symphony celebrates a thrilling new season under the leadership of our new music director."

Two shows at:

Saturday, November 5, 2022 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 6, 2022 2:00 PM

Enjoy the , a lively short piece by English composer Anna Clyne inspired by her experiences of the Edinburgh Festival. In true celebratory fashion, we revel in the majestic strains of the last symphony ever written by Franz Joseph Haydn, No. 104 — the noble London Symphony.

We welcome brilliant Anglo-Canadian cellist Paul Marleyn back to the stage to perform Elgar’s beautifully elegiac Cello Concerto in E minor. In a later work, Elgar’s concerto remains one of the most profound examples of English orchestral music.

Tickets:

$65 Regular Seating

$60 Senior

$33 Student