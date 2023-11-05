Oakville Symphony

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

An enchanting orchestral odyssey.

Jessie Montgomery: Overture (Canadian premiere)

Claude Debussy: Nocturnes

Piotr Ilych Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto no. 1 in B minor

Guest artist: Alexander Panizza, piano

A soaring call of the horns, the piano’s dramatic entry, then the atmosphere becomes majestic for Tchaikovsky’s passionate journey. Debussy brings to life ethereal images of moonlit clouds, street festivities and a choir of sirens. The driving rhythms and lush harmonies of Jessie Montgomery’s dramatic overture reveal why she is one of the most compelling composers of our time.

Saturday 4 Nov - 7:30 PM

Sunday 5 Nov - 2:00 PM

Tickets start at $68. Student, Senior, and Young Adult discounts apply.

2023/2024 Oakville Symphony Season Subscriptions are also available. Visit the Oakville Symphony Subscription page for more information.

Info

