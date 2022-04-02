Oakville Symphony presents Lorenzo Guggenheim

The Oakville Symphony is delighted to present a hidden treasure by local composer and renowned Egyptologist, Amica Calverley. Composed in 1929, her inspired and thrilling Variations on a Harmonic Theme will open the concert.

We are joined by the distinguished violinist and Oakville native, Stephen Sitarski, in performances of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. This sublime gem is considered by many to be one of his greatest compositions.

To bring the concert to a rousing conclusion, Mendelssohn’s stirring Symphony #5, “Reformation”, will be presented in its original form. This infrequently heard version restores lost pages of fascinating music.