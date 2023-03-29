Oakville Symphony: Sibelius Symphony No. 2

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Oakville Symphony presents Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in concert.

A highlight of the April concert is the seldom played but exciting Marimba Concerto by Brazilian composer Ney Rosauro, featuring Oakville Symphony's own percussionist Bryan Allen.

Along with this aurally and visually spectacular work for marimba and string orchestra, the OS will dazzle us with Johann Strauss Jr’s masterpiece overture, Die Fledermaus. The concert will be rounded out with the magnificent Symphony No. 2 by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, 2023 2:00 p.m.

$65 Regular Seating

$60 Senior

$33 Student

905-815-2021
