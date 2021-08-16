OTMH Golf Tournament 2021
Credit Valley Golf & Country Club 2500 Old Carriage Rd, Mississauga, Ontario L5C 1Y7
This year's Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital golf tournament is all-inclusive while keeping it COVID-19 friendly. All golfers will have access to the private course, with contests and activities. Each golfer will receive two drink tickets in addition to the following:
- 18 holes of golf with scheduled tee times
- Lunch and dinner
- On-course snacks and beverages
- Golfer gifts
Info
Fundraiser