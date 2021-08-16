OTMH Golf Tournament 2021

to

Purchase tickets

Credit Valley Golf & Country Club 2500 Old Carriage Rd, Mississauga, Ontario L5C 1Y7

This year's Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital golf tournament is all-inclusive while keeping it COVID-19 friendly. All golfers will have access to the private course, with contests and activities. Each golfer will receive two drink tickets in addition to the following: 

  • 18 holes of golf with scheduled tee times
  • Lunch and dinner
  • On-course snacks and beverages
  • Golfer gifts

Info

Credit Valley Golf & Country Club 2500 Old Carriage Rd, Mississauga, Ontario L5C 1Y7
Fundraiser
905-330-4254
please enable javascript to view
Purchase tickets
to
Google Calendar - OTMH Golf Tournament 2021 - 2021-08-16 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OTMH Golf Tournament 2021 - 2021-08-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OTMH Golf Tournament 2021 - 2021-08-16 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OTMH Golf Tournament 2021 - 2021-08-16 08:00:00 ical