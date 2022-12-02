Oakville Wine Club Gala 2022

× Expand Oakville Wine Club Oakville Wine Club Gala

The Oakville Wine Enthusiasts Club is pleased to present our 2022 Gala - “Welcome Back”. We’re excited to bring back this premiere event to kick off the 2022 holiday season!

The evening begins with a sparkling wine reception featuring fresh, shucked oysters from The Mermaid & Oyster.

You then make your way to the extensive antipasto bar located alongside the 11 stations showcasing the best the wine world has to offer.

A seated, 4-course meal with specially paired wines will follow.

Then dance the night away to the fabulous sounds of Soul Funkshun. Lots of extras - door prizes, midnight snack, and photo booth!

We’re looking forward to welcoming you all back!