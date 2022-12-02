Oakville Wine Club Gala 2022
to
St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville, Ontario
Oakville Wine Club
Oakville Wine Club Gala
The Oakville Wine Enthusiasts Club is pleased to present our 2022 Gala - “Welcome Back”. We’re excited to bring back this premiere event to kick off the 2022 holiday season!
The evening begins with a sparkling wine reception featuring fresh, shucked oysters from The Mermaid & Oyster.
You then make your way to the extensive antipasto bar located alongside the 11 stations showcasing the best the wine world has to offer.
A seated, 4-course meal with specially paired wines will follow.
Then dance the night away to the fabulous sounds of Soul Funkshun. Lots of extras - door prizes, midnight snack, and photo booth!
We’re looking forward to welcoming you all back!