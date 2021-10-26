Oakvillegreen's AGM with Lorraine Johnson

Learn about Oakvillegreen's recent accomplishments, program & financial highlights, followed by a talk from Lorraine Johnson on "Reconciling with Nature: Stewardship as Kinship and Relationship-Building".

As the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report emphasizes, "Reconciliation between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Canadians, from an Aboriginal perspective, also requires reconciliation with the natural world. If human beings resolve problems between themselves but continue to destroy the natural world, then reconciliation remains incomplete." This illustrated talk by author Lorraine Johnson explores many of the ways that native plant gardening and related practices help to restore our relationship with nature and encourage kinship with plants and wildlife.

Lorraine Johnson is the author of numerous books on habitat gardening with native plants, urban agriculture, and environmental issues, including 100 Easy-to-Grow Native Plants for Canadian Gardens; Tending the Earth: A Gardener’s Manifesto; City Farmer; and Green Future. Lorraine is active in the community gardening movement, urban forest advocacy, and the effort to legalize backyard hens in Toronto.