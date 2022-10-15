Oakvillegreen Treeplanting at Munn's Creek
to
Munn's Creek Park 2156 Margot Street, Oakville, Ontario
Plant trees with Oakvillegreen!
Join us for this all-ages event as we plant 180 new trees. Enjoy the warm weather while adding to the urban tree canopy, earn student volunteer hours, or just get your hands in the dirt!
Shovels and gloves are provided. Activities can be modified for various abilities. Youth under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
This event is supported in part by Tree Canada.
Info
