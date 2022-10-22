Oakvillegreen Treeplanting

Munn's Creek Park 2156 Margot Street, Oakville, Ontario

Plant trees with Oakvillegreen!

Join us for this all-ages event as we plant 180 new trees. Enjoy the warm weather while adding to the urban tree canopy, earn student volunteer hours, or just get your hands in the dirt!

Shovels and gloves are provided. Activities can be modified for various abilities. Youth under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

