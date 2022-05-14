OCO Youth Concerto Competition Final Round

Oakville Chamber Orchestra had a very high calibre of entrants this year. This year, the judges had a staggering 47 entries this time around and have selected five senior and seven junior finalists. This is your chance to see some outstanding young musicians perform.

Senior Finalists

Gillian Derer

Jordana Kleiner

Lauren Smith

Joelle Crigger

Vanessa Yu

Judges will announce the junior and senior winners at 5:30 PM.

There is no fee to attend.