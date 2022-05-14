OCO Youth Concerto Competition Final Round

to

Church of the Incarnation 1240 Old Abbey Lane Road, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3Y4

Oakville Chamber Orchestra had a very high calibre of entrants this year. This year, the judges had a staggering 47 entries this time around and have selected five senior and seven junior finalists. This is your chance to see some outstanding young musicians perform.

Senior Finalists

  • Gillian Derer
  • Jordana Kleiner
  • Lauren Smith
  • Joelle Crigger
  • Vanessa Yu

Judges will announce the junior and senior winners at 5:30 PM. 

There is no fee to attend. 

Info

Church of the Incarnation 1240 Old Abbey Lane Road, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3Y4
Live Music
to
Google Calendar - OCO Youth Concerto Competition Final Round - 2022-05-14 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OCO Youth Concerto Competition Final Round - 2022-05-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OCO Youth Concerto Competition Final Round - 2022-05-14 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OCO Youth Concerto Competition Final Round - 2022-05-14 14:00:00 ical