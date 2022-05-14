OCO Youth Concerto Competition Final Round
Church of the Incarnation 1240 Old Abbey Lane Road, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3Y4
Oakville Chamber Orchestra had a very high calibre of entrants this year. This year, the judges had a staggering 47 entries this time around and have selected five senior and seven junior finalists. This is your chance to see some outstanding young musicians perform.
Senior Finalists
- Gillian Derer
- Jordana Kleiner
- Lauren Smith
- Joelle Crigger
- Vanessa Yu
Judges will announce the junior and senior winners at 5:30 PM.
There is no fee to attend.
Info
Live Music