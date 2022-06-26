OFFA - Best of Short Films
A short film programme highlighting Canadian filmmakers from coast to coast, ranging from romantic comedy to sci-fi to documentary.
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
AVAILABLE LIVE AND VIRTUALLY
Films:
- Demonstration Sport, dir. Monica Mustelier
- Fetch, dir. Sam Gill
- God Loves a Cheerful Giver, dir. Nin Meyboom
- Lenny, dir. Kristen McNaule
- Marbles, dir. Kyle Lawrence
- My First Fish, dir. Nadiya Shuvalova
- Something Special, dir. Jisoo Kim
- Stranded, dir. Emile Viens
- The Holocaust: A Love Story, dir Victoria Cesareo
- The Middle, dir. Hanna Jovin, Adrian Morphy
- When Worlds Collide, dir. Patricia Seaton
- Sweaty, dir. Sean Edwards
Q&A: TBC
