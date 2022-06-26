OFFA - Best of Short Films

A short film programme highlighting Canadian filmmakers from coast to coast, ranging from romantic comedy to sci-fi to documentary.

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Best of Canadian Shorts. AVAILABLE LIVE AND VIRTUALLY Sponsor: Film.ca

Films:

  • Demonstration Sport, dir. Monica Mustelier
  • Fetch, dir. Sam Gill
  • God Loves a Cheerful Giver, dir. Nin Meyboom
  • Lenny, dir. Kristen McNaule
  • Marbles, dir. Kyle Lawrence
  • My First Fish, dir. Nadiya Shuvalova
  • Something Special, dir. Jisoo Kim
  • Stranded, dir. Emile Viens
  • The Holocaust: A Love Story, dir Victoria Cesareo
  • The Middle, dir. Hanna Jovin, Adrian Morphy
  • When Worlds Collide, dir. Patricia Seaton
  • Sweaty, dir. Sean Edwards

Film
289-430-6156
