OFFA Friday Gala

Tehranto

Canadian Theatrical Premiere | Canada/Iran | Romantic Comedy/Drama | 1hr 31m

Synopsis: In Toronto, lively music, intricate textiles and vibrant colours paint an unlikely story of love and family when, Badi and Sharon, two young students with very different upbringings from a divided Persian community, accidentally fall in love.

Director: Faran Moradi

Starring: Sammy Azero, Mo Zeighami, Navid Negahban

FILM FACT: Director Faran Moradi is from Oakville and has participated in the festival in previous years.

SHORT FILMS: A Mensch is a Mensch (dir. Tamara Moos, Canada), Diya (dir. Aroona Khiani, Canada), Plastic Flowers (dir. Rodolfo Alexandre, Canada)

Q&A will feature most of the cast from the film: including: Mo Zeighami – Sharon Moridi, Sammy Azero – Badi Alavi, Ali Badshah – Fred Moridi, Mahsa Ghorbankarimi – Tessa Moridi, Elias Edraki – Arash Alavi, Sarah Camacho – Jess, Venus Razzaghi – Mondana Moridi, Feraidoon Moradipour – Rostam Alavi. Also Crew: Faran Moradi, Writer Director, Keenan Lynch Cinematographer, and Jarrid Dudley Composer.