OFFA Gala - Opening Night

The Phantom of the Open

Canadian Festival Premiere | UK | Comedy/Drama | 1hr 46m

Synopsis: Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship, qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.

Director: Craig Roberts

Starring: Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins

FILM FACT: The film is based on a true story, and the screenplay is based on the biography The Phantom of the Open: Maurice Flitcroft, The World’s Worst Golfer by Farnaby and Scott Murray. Maurice Flitcroft has the highest score ever the British Open.

SHORT FILMS: Corners (dir. James Brylowski, Canada), Cruise (dir. Sam Rudykoff, Canada)

Q&A: TBC