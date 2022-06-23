OFFA Gala - Opening Night
Thursday's opening night gala red carpet is live only, with a special performance by Arthouse Urban Dancers featuring the movie: The Phantom of the Open.
to
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
The Phantom of the Open
Canadian Festival Premiere | UK | Comedy/Drama | 1hr 46m
Synopsis: Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship, qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.
Director: Craig Roberts
Starring: Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins
FILM FACT: The film is based on a true story, and the screenplay is based on the biography The Phantom of the Open: Maurice Flitcroft, The World’s Worst Golfer by Farnaby and Scott Murray. Maurice Flitcroft has the highest score ever the British Open.
SHORT FILMS: Corners (dir. James Brylowski, Canada), Cruise (dir. Sam Rudykoff, Canada)
Q&A: TBC