OFFA Opening Night Gala: The Beehive

× Expand Photo: Premier Theatres 5 Drive-In re-opened

OFFA is proud to launch their 10th Anniversary Festival with a special Opening Night Gala event for National Indigenous Peoples Day! In partnership with Grandmother’s Voice/101 Deweguns/The 5 Drive-In, and the Town of Oakville.

The Beehive tells the story of an inquisitive young girl, her angsty teenage brother, and her self-righteous father who put their family conflicts aside in the face of a pandemic alien invasion.

There will be a Q&A before the film with the filmmakers from The Beehive, including BC based Red River Metis Director Alexander Lasheras, Producers Mike Johnston and Arun Fryer. Q&A will be hosted by Oakville News arts reporter Tyler Collins.

There will be a traditional Opening Ceremony, plus Indigenous film, food and drinks, dance, music, and drumming, lacrosse, and other activities.