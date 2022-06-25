OFFA Saturday Schedule

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange at the Oakville Centre

Ukraine, Lithuania | Documentary | 1hr 13m

Synopsis: To cope with the daily trauma of living in a war-zone, Anna and her children are making a film together about their life in the most surreal surroundings.

Director: Iryna Tsilyk

Starring: Ganna Gladka, Stanislav Gladky, Anastasiia Trofymchuk, Myroslava Trofymchuk, Vladyslav Trofymchuk

Q&A: NO Q&A Live auction to follow performances and screening.

Local Shorts Showcase Available live and virtually. Sponsor: Sheridan College.

A selection of short films from Oakville and Halton-area filmmakers, including students from Sheridan College’s Film & Television and Animation programs.

Films:

Balloom, dir. Kayla Borecky

Black Box, dir. Nicole Sofia, Canada

Charade, dir. Josh Aubin

Coming Distractions Episode 1.02 “Lights Out”, dir. Gina Simone

Guardians, dir. Minerva Marie Navasca

Her & Her, dir. Monty Banks

In-Tents, dir. Stephanie Nakashima, Scott Morris

Not Just a Car Show, dir. Nikolai Osborn

Send Pic?, dir. James Cooper

State of the Art, dir. Grace Crawford

Stealing Murakami, dir. Michaela Aguirre, Asa Kazerani

