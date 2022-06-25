OFFA Saturday Schedule
Oakville Film Festival on Saturday has a packed schedule with performances at both the Oakville Centre and Film.ca Cinemas.
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
The Earth Is Blue as an Orange at the Oakville Centre
Ukraine, Lithuania | Documentary | 1hr 13m
Synopsis: To cope with the daily trauma of living in a war-zone, Anna and her children are making a film together about their life in the most surreal surroundings.
Director: Iryna Tsilyk
Starring: Ganna Gladka, Stanislav Gladky, Anastasiia Trofymchuk, Myroslava Trofymchuk, Vladyslav Trofymchuk
Q&A: NO Q&A Live auction to follow performances and screening.
Films at Film.ca Cinemas
Local Shorts Showcase Available live and virtually. Sponsor: Sheridan College.
A selection of short films from Oakville and Halton-area filmmakers, including students from Sheridan College’s Film & Television and Animation programs.
Films:
- Balloom, dir. Kayla Borecky
- Black Box, dir. Nicole Sofia, Canada
- Charade, dir. Josh Aubin
- Coming Distractions Episode 1.02 “Lights Out”, dir. Gina Simone
- Guardians, dir. Minerva Marie Navasca
- Her & Her, dir. Monty Banks
- In-Tents, dir. Stephanie Nakashima, Scott Morris
- Not Just a Car Show, dir. Nikolai Osborn
- Send Pic?, dir. James Cooper
- State of the Art, dir. Grace Crawford
- Stealing Murakami, dir. Michaela Aguirre, Asa Kazerani
Q&A: TBC