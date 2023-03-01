OFFA & ZONTA celebrate International Women's Day

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Celebration of International Women's Day with Live Music, Film, Food & Beverage , Silent Auction and much more. Proceeds from Silent Auction and a portion of sales will go to supporting Shifra Homes, a home and support for homeless mother's to be.

Fundraiser
