Og2 Card Making Workshop

With Valentine's day around the corner, join Oakville Galleries as we make custom cards for our friends, family, and caregivers.

During this hands-on printmaking workshop, families will work together to design and manually print flat cards and postcards. The technique of printmaking allows you to make multiples so by the end of your workshop you will have many cards to share!

All materials are provided and pre-registration is required for the art-making workshop. Adults and children attend the program together.

$10.00 Registration fee includes all art materials and professional art instruction for one caregiver/ parent and one child.

Two time slots available for registration:

10:00 AM- 12:00 PM & 1:00- 3:00 PM