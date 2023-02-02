Og2 Winter En Plein Air Painting Workshop

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Join our artist instructor Becky D'Onofrio this winter for an En Plein Air workshop inspired by Oakville Galleries' beautiful location!

En Plein Air is a French term meaning “out of doors" and refers to the practice of painting entire finished pictures outdoors. You will explore basic painting techniques, experiment, practice and create your own paintings inspired by our wonderful landscapes in Gairloch Gardens. Each week you will create experimental pieces to warm up, as well as continue to work on one intensive piece over the four-week course.

Our Winter En Plein Air Workshops will run indoors with the opportunity to head outside to get inspiration from the landscape. All materials are provided.

Every Thursday for the month of February, two times are available for registration:

1:30 – 4:00 PM

5:30 – 8:00 PM

18 + | $74.00 +HST | Non Members: $87.00 +HST

Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries

