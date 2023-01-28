Og2 Winter Exhibition Opening: Helen Cammock - They Call It Idlewild

× Expand Oakville Galleries and Helen Cammock Artwork by Helen Cammock

Celebrate the opening of our Winter exhibitions on Saturday, 28 January at Centennial Square and in Gairloch Gardens.

Recipient of the Max Mara Art Prize for Women and a joint recipient of The Turner Prize, British artist Helen Cammock has a multi-disciplinary practice that stretches across film, music, print, performance, and text.

For her first exhibition in Canada, Oakville Galleries is showing Cammock's They Call It Idlewild, a film and text installation that considers the notion of idleness, both its potential as a profoundly generative space of creativity and sustenance, and the political misuses, structural power play, and racial stereotyping that surround it.

A complimentary shuttle bus service will run between the Galleries.

Join us for refreshments and remarks in Gairloch Gardens beginning at 3:45 PM.

Members of Wolf Tones will be in attendance.