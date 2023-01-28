Og2 Winter Exhibition Opening- Wolf Tones: A Many-Sided House

× Expand Oakville Galleries and Wolf Tones (currently Nancy Shaver, Maximilian Goldfarb, Sterrett Smith, Pradeep Dalal, and David Levi Strauss). Art Installation by Wolf Tones

Celebrate the opening of our Winter exhibitions on Saturday, 28 January at Centennial Square and in Gairloch Gardens.

A Many-Sided House is the first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones (currently Nancy Shaver, Maximilian Goldfarb, Sterrett Smith, Pradeep Dalal, and David Levi Strauss), a collaborative group of US-based artists, convened in 2019 by Nancy Shaver, that has been creating densely constructed installations over the past four years.

Working separately and together, these artists gather, borrow, and exchange their works throughout Oakville Galleries at Gairloch Gardens. Wolf Tones presents meditations on the handmade, the anonymous, connection and exchange, difference and recurrence, material histories, the lake, flotsam, and the movement and circulation of images, objects, and materials.

The publication Wolf Tones (2022) and limited edition art posters will be available for sale.

A complimentary shuttle bus service will run between the Galleries. Join us for refreshments and remarks in Gairloch Gardens beginning at 3:45 PM.

Members of Wolf Tones will be in attendance.