Oh my Gourd, it's Fall! Dessert Fest + Shopping Market

× Expand KB Events Canada Happening October 29-30!

This Dessert Fest & Shopping Market is sure to be a sweet event!

Featuring 90+ vendors, sweet treats, pumpkin painting, daily swag bags for the first 25, prizes and more!

Location: Oakville Conference Centre

Saturday Oct 29th: 10am-4pm

Sunday Oct 30th: 10am-3pm

Admission: $3 (children 12 & under free)