OHS Plant Sale 2023

This is the Plant Sale anticipated by all gardeners of the Oakville and surrounding area. Offering great plants, these locally grown plants are proven performers in our member’s gardens so you know your purchases grow well in this area. Wondering which plants will do well in your garden? Just ask one of our members for hints and tips to successfully find the plants that suit your location and conditions. Also on site will be representatives from the Halton Master Gardeners. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, gardeners love to offer advice to fellow gardeners

At the sale you will find many perennials for your garden. Depending on the donations from the members gardens you will find Artemesia… Astilbe… Lady’s Mantle… Columbine… Cranesbil… Geranium… Bleeding Heart… Lamb’s Ear… Coral Bells… Primula… Phlox… Sedums… Siberian Iris… Hosta… Daylily… Black Eyed Susan… Ferns (all kinds)… Purple Cone Flower… Fall Asters… Hens and Chicks… Ornamental Grasses… Monkshood… Solomon’s Seal… Mums… Shasta Daisy… Sweet Woodruff… Ajuga… Asters… Japanese Anemone… Bellflower… Delphinium… Herbs… Lavender… and lots more.

Come early for best selection. Remember to bring boxes to carry your purchases.