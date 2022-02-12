Hosted in partnership with the Oakville Museum and facilitated by local artist Omar "Oms" Hopkinson.

A special program for Black History Month in Oakville.

This interactive art session, where creativity, music and awareness meet, will be hosted in a hybrid format with restricted numbers in-person and limited numbers virtually. Join us for a creative afternoon of music and visual art. The first part of the program focuses on "The Struggle" whereby participants allow the mood of the background music to evoke feelings that are translated onto the canvas. The second part focuses on the "Freedom" of creativity whereby participants allow music to influence exploration and expand upon the initial artwork created. All supplies provided; no experience necessary.

For more, watch this short video: