OMEF 5k Charity Run + Walk

to

Coronation Park 1426 Lakeshore Rd West, Oakville, Ontario

Oak Medical Education Foundation’s Annual Charity run + walk is back!

Whether you’re just looking to set a personal best or enjoy a relaxed stroll along a beautiful water-front trail, come join our 5k run + walk with all proceeds going to support local hospital foundations! Bring your friends & family and connect with our local community through some fun physical activity all while supporting a good cause!

We’re excited to offer every participant a unique opportunity to connect, compete and have fun so this year, so we’ve incorporated a variety of ways to earn prizes through fun activities and blind box, and make sure to also check out our brand new vendor Charity Sale!

So throw on your favourite pair of running shoes and come connect with OMEF, so that we can support our youth, health care system volunteers, and give back to our local community!

Visit our website omef.org to learn more about us and our events + programs!

This years edition will have @oakvillehf as our beneficiary!

Sign up at :

https://omefcharityrun.eventbrite.com

Info

Coronation Park Gazebo.jpg

Thomas Desormeaux

Coronation Park 1426 Lakeshore Rd West, Oakville, Ontario
Fundraiser, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - OMEF 5k Charity Run + Walk - 2022-09-24 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OMEF 5k Charity Run + Walk - 2022-09-24 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OMEF 5k Charity Run + Walk - 2022-09-24 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - OMEF 5k Charity Run + Walk - 2022-09-24 08:30:00 ical