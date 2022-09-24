OMEF 5k Charity Run + Walk

× Expand Image by OMEF via Canva 5km Detailed Promotional poster for charity run event with info including date, time, location, registration cost, beneficiary, sponsors, registration package, and how to register

Oak Medical Education Foundation’s Annual Charity run + walk is back!

Whether you’re just looking to set a personal best or enjoy a relaxed stroll along a beautiful water-front trail, come join our 5k run + walk with all proceeds going to support local hospital foundations! Bring your friends & family and connect with our local community through some fun physical activity all while supporting a good cause!

We’re excited to offer every participant a unique opportunity to connect, compete and have fun so this year, so we’ve incorporated a variety of ways to earn prizes through fun activities and blind box, and make sure to also check out our brand new vendor Charity Sale!

So throw on your favourite pair of running shoes and come connect with OMEF, so that we can support our youth, health care system volunteers, and give back to our local community!

Visit our website omef.org to learn more about us and our events + programs!

This years edition will have @oakvillehf as our beneficiary!

Sign up at :

https://omefcharityrun.eventbrite.com