OMHS Doggy Dip

Does your furry friend love to cool off in the pool? Does your canine companion like to swim in the lake? If so, we’ve got a fun event for your pups and pooches!

Join us for a 30-minute splash and swim session on Saturday, Sept 11. The Town of Oakville pools are closed for the season, but they are leaving one open for one last chance splash for our furry friends.

Tickets: $25 until end of day September 3, $35 after September 3

PURCHASE A TICKET ONLINE FOR YOUR DOG AT THE EARLY BIRD RATE OF $25. THIS GRANTS ADMISSION FOR A DOG AND 1 INDIVIDUAL FOR ONE OF THE DESIGNATED SWIM TIMES.

Each swim time will be open to a maximum of 15 dogs. At the end of each swim, there will be a 15-minute transition period, for cleaning and preparation for the next group of 15 dogs.

Purchase your tickets now, space is limited! Pre-registration is required, onsite registration will not be available. For more information, please review the FAQ below.

*No rain date or refunds

Purchase a Ticket