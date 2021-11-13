OMHS holiday pet pics

to

Pre-booking Required

Ren's Pet Depot 4002 Trafalgar road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Holiday Pet Pics are back!  We invite you to join us on one of the dates below to commemorate the holiday season with a beautiful photo of your pet.

Although this year will look a little different to keep everyone safe, we have assembled our Pet Pics Team to capture a paw-some holiday picture of your furry friend (and you too, if you choose!).

PRE-BOOKING REQUIRED

Pre-booking an appointment is required to secure your spot in one of the sessions, and each session is 10 minutes.  This gives Mrs. Claus plenty of time to help your 4-legged friend to get comfortable “on set” and ready for their picture. 

We are dedicating three Saturdays to Pet Pics, November 13, 20 and 27, from 10-3 pm.  Thanks to our friends at Ren’s Pets in Oakville for hosting us again this year in-store!  

Info

Ren's Pet Depot 4002 Trafalgar road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Christmas, Fundraiser
Pre-booking Required
to
Google Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-13 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-13 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-13 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-20 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-27 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-27 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OMHS holiday pet pics - 2021-11-27 10:00:00 ical