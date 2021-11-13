OMHS holiday pet pics

× Expand Add a heading

Holiday Pet Pics are back! We invite you to join us on one of the dates below to commemorate the holiday season with a beautiful photo of your pet.

Although this year will look a little different to keep everyone safe, we have assembled our Pet Pics Team to capture a paw-some holiday picture of your furry friend (and you too, if you choose!).

PRE-BOOKING REQUIRED

Pre-booking an appointment is required to secure your spot in one of the sessions, and each session is 10 minutes. This gives Mrs. Claus plenty of time to help your 4-legged friend to get comfortable “on set” and ready for their picture.

We are dedicating three Saturdays to Pet Pics, November 13, 20 and 27, from 10-3 pm. Thanks to our friends at Ren’s Pets in Oakville for hosting us again this year in-store!