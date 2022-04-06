Online Artist Talk: Stan Denniston and Erdem Taşdelen

× Expand Courtesy Oakville Galleries. Photos: Toni Hafkenscheid. Image, left: Erdem Taşdelen, Demagogues: 6 (installation view), 2021. Image, right: Stan Denniston, detail view of Kent State U. / Pilgrimage and Mnemonic, 1982-1990.

Join us online on April 6 for a free artist talk! Artists Stan Denniston and Erdem Taşdelen will discuss their photographic works featured in Two Truths and a Lie.

As a counterpart to our Artist Talk with Jin-me Yoon and Donna James from last fall, Oakville Galleries is pleased to present an Artist Talk with Stan Denniston and Erdem Taşdelen. In this online talk, Denniston and Taşdelen will speak to their works in Two Truths and a Lie and discuss the ways in which photography as a medium can interrogate implicit power structures built into the ways in which narratives are read and interpreted. Together, the artists ask viewers to negotiate photography’s privileged status as a record of memory and veracity.

Pre-registration required through Eventbrite. See link below to register! This artist talk will take place over Zoom.

Artist Bios

Erdem Taşdelen is a Turkish-Canadian artist who currently lives and works in Tkaronto/Toronto. His projects often draw from unique historical figures, events and texts in order to build semi-fictional narratives that explore frameworks of political entanglement through a range of media. Recent and upcoming exhibitions include the plumb, Toronto; Richmond Art Gallery; Art Gallery of Burlington (2022); Mercer Union, Toronto; Oakville Galleries (2021); Blackwood Gallery, Mississauga; AKA artist-run, Saskatoon (2020); Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver; The Bows, Calgary; Museum für Gegenwartskunst Siegen (2019); VOX, Montréal (2018); Pera Museum, Istanbul; Or Gallery, Vancouver (2017). Taşdelen has been an artist-in-residence at the Delfina Foundation, London; Rupert, Vilnius; and KulturKontakt, Vienna.

Stan Denniston lives and works in Toronto, and constantly struggles to find creative time outside the pressures of his art restoration business. Denniston has exhibited extensively throughout Canada, the United States, and Europe and his works are included in many collections—private and public—including the Art Gallery of Ontario and the National Gallery of Canada. Early in this pandemic, he was graced with the time and calm to initiate, and finish, the shooting of his first photographic project in 15 years. Denniston is represented by Olga Korper Gallery, Toronto.